Snowmachining in Southcentral | Outdoor Explorer

Want to access remote and magical outdoor spots during Alaska’s cold and snowy months? Snowmachine lovers know how to get out there. But how do these outdoor enthusiasts stay safe when the conditions are extreme? And what are their best tips and personal tricks for keeping the mixed-use trail networks friendly for all users? Join Outdoor Explorer as we check in with some of Southcentral’s riders and hear what they love about hitting the trails all winter long. And since we’re talking about snowmachining, we’ll also hear from the head of the annual Iron Dog competition, a snowmachine race with a description and distance so extreme that it will leave you in absolute awe of its participants.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Lisa Agnew, Anchorage Snowmobile Club

Michele Stephens, Alaska Snowmachine Alliance

Mike Buck, Alaska Safe Riders

Mike Vasser, Iron Dog race