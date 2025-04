Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A study on salaries shows many state employees are underpaid. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski encourages nonprofit leaders to continue voicing concerns about the Trump administration. And, a world-renowned composer writes an original piece of music for a middle school concert in Chugiak.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Tim Rockey, Liz Ruskin and Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Ashlyn O'Hara in Nikolaevsk

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.