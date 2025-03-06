Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

National Weather Service job cuts in Alaska are already impacting forecasts. Also, a migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay is run by an Alaska Native corporation subsidiary accused of civil rights abuses. And Iditarod leaders take a much deserved break in Galena.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Chris Klint and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Ben Townsend in Nome

Shelby Herbert in Galena

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.