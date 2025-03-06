Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 6, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKST
Men with shackled hands and feet in white-gray sweatpants are led to a military plane by men wearing camouflage.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Migrants detained in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown are led to a plane bound for Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

National Weather Service job cuts in Alaska are already impacting forecasts. Also, a migrant detention facility in Guantanamo Bay is run by an Alaska Native corporation subsidiary accused of civil rights abuses. And Iditarod leaders take a much deserved break in Galena.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Chris Klint and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Shelby Herbert in Galena

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
