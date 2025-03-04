Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Crumbling rural school buildings in Alaska put children at risk. Plus, Sen. Murkowski's defense of Ukraine earns her some praise from Republican colleagues — but not publicly. And, Iditarod mushers say this year's field is small because the sport has gotten so expensive.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Emily Schwing in Sleetmute

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.