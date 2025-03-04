Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 4, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Severe ice damming, roof damage and a bulging wall are signs that the Sleetmute school is facing a very real threat of potential collapse.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Crumbling rural school buildings in Alaska put children at risk. Plus, Sen. Murkowski's defense of Ukraine earns her some praise from Republican colleagues — but not publicly. And, Iditarod mushers say this year's field is small because the sport has gotten so expensive.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Emily Schwing in Sleetmute
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
