alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 28, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
Lisa Murkowski
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media
U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski looks for solutions for lost federal funding and fired workers. Plus, state lawmakers are concerned about the impact of federal cuts in Alaska. And, a hands on career fair aimed at students on the Kenai Peninsula.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Ninilchik
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
