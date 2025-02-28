Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 28, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski looks for solutions for lost federal funding and fired workers. Plus, state lawmakers are concerned about the impact of federal cuts in Alaska. And, a hands on career fair aimed at students on the Kenai Peninsula.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Ninilchik
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.