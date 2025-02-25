Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal workers in Kotzebue are among those laid off by the Trump administration. Plus, Fairbanks residents rally in support of Ukraine marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion. And, farmers in Delta show support for Gov. Dunleavy's proposal to establish a state Department of Agriculture.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.