Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal workers in Kotzebue are among those laid off by the Trump administration. Plus, Fairbanks residents rally in support of Ukraine marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion. And, farmers in Delta show support for Gov. Dunleavy's proposal to establish a state Department of Agriculture.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Madilyn Rose and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
