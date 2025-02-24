Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska Board of Regents votes to remove all references to DEI. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy files a controversial bill to allow finfish farming in Alaska's inland waterways. And, a Maine musher completes a re-creation of the historic 1925 serum run that saved Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

Melinda Munson in Skagway

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.