Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 24, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
From left, University of Alaska regents Seth Church, Albiona Selimi and Dennis Michel participate in a board meeting on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska Board of Regents votes to remove all references to DEI. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy files a controversial bill to allow finfish farming in Alaska's inland waterways. And, a Maine musher completes a re-creation of the historic 1925 serum run that saved Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Sage Smiley in Bethel
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Ben Townsend in Nome
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
