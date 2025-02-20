Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls on fellow Republicans to join her in opposing President Trump. Plus, in his first address to the legislature, Congressman Nick Begich calls for less federal funding for Alaska. And, Iditarod mushers train during a historically low snow year.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Ava White in Knik

Ben Townsend in Nome

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.