Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
Congressman Nick Begich III, R-Alaska, shakes hands with lawmakers after addressing the Alaska Legislature on Feb. 20, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls on fellow Republicans to join her in opposing President Trump. Plus, in his first address to the legislature, Congressman Nick Begich calls for less federal funding for Alaska. And, Iditarod mushers train during a historically low snow year.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Ava White in Knik
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
