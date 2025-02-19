Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fired federal workers describe ripple effects from losing their livelihoods. Plus, lawmakers in Juneau take an unconventional vote to move the education funding bill forward. And, a north slope festival brings village residents together for dancing and fellowship.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Alena Naiden and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage

Clarise Larson, Eric Stone and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.