Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Republicans huddle on the House floor during an at-ease on Feb. 19, 2025 after the chamber voted narrowly to bypass an Education Committee vote on a bill that would substantially boost public school funding.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Republicans huddle on the House floor during an at-ease on Feb. 19, 2025 after the chamber voted narrowly to bypass an Education Committee vote on a bill that would substantially boost public school funding.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fired federal workers describe ripple effects from losing their livelihoods. Plus, lawmakers in Juneau take an unconventional vote to move the education funding bill forward. And, a north slope festival brings village residents together for dancing and fellowship.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Alena Naiden and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Clarise Larson, Eric Stone and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
