Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congressman Nick Begich addresses some questions from constituents about the federal shakeup. Plus, rising egg costs force Anchorage businesses to consider alternatives. And, Iron Dog racers begin arriving in Nome.
Reports tonight from:
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.