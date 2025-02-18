Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
An Alaska Marine Highway System deckhand wears a life jacket labeled for crew use during an emergency drill aboard the ferry Hubbard on July 24, 2024.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Nick Begich addresses some questions from constituents about the federal shakeup. Plus, rising egg costs force Anchorage businesses to consider alternatives. And, Iron Dog racers begin arriving in Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
