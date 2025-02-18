Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Nick Begich addresses some questions from constituents about the federal shakeup. Plus, rising egg costs force Anchorage businesses to consider alternatives. And, Iron Dog racers begin arriving in Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.