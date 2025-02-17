Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: February 17, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published February 17, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKST
a musher and dog team in the snow
Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race competitor Mille Porsild and her team arrive in Nikolai in first place Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some federal workers who've been fired try to sort out what's next, while others wait anxiously. Also, sections of bare trail cause the Iditarod start to move north to Fairbanks. And a project to install fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in Fairbanks is in limbo.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
