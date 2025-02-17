Alaska News Nightly: February 17, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some federal workers who've been fired try to sort out what's next, while others wait anxiously. Also, sections of bare trail cause the Iditarod start to move north to Fairbanks. And a project to install fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in Fairbanks is in limbo.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Ava White in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.