Alaska News Nightly: February 17, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some federal workers who've been fired try to sort out what's next, while others wait anxiously. Also, sections of bare trail cause the Iditarod start to move north to Fairbanks. And a project to install fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in Fairbanks is in limbo.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.