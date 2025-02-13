Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduces a bill to keep Denali as the name for America's tallest peak. Plus, lawmakers consider a measure to split the Division of Agriculture off as its own department. And, girls hockey is growing in Alaska, despite significant financial hurdles.

Reports tonight from:

Cadence Cedars, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.