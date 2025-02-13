Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 13, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduces a bill to keep Denali as the name for America's tallest peak. Plus, lawmakers consider a measure to split the Division of Agriculture off as its own department. And, girls hockey is growing in Alaska, despite significant financial hurdles.
Reports tonight from:
Cadence Cedars, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.