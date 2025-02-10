Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 10, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Family and friends remember the 10 people who died in the Bering Air crash. Plus, the revival of a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Kenai Peninsula could offer much needed energy relief for residents. And, elementary school athletes in Juneau learn about Indigenous culture through Native Youth Olympics.
Reports tonight from:
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend and Alena Naiden in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and producing from Tim Rockey.