Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 10, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
A Bering Air helicopter ferries back sections of flight 445's wings on Saturday, Feb. 8 , 2025.
/
Dustin Koehler photo.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Family and friends remember the 10 people who died in the Bering Air crash. Plus, the revival of a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Kenai Peninsula could offer much needed energy relief for residents. And, elementary school athletes in Juneau learn about Indigenous culture through Native Youth Olympics.

Reports tonight from:

Sage Smiley in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend and Alena Naiden in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes