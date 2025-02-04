Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
President Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada could have wide-ranging impacts for Alaska. Plus, legislators meet with the Governor's office to negotiate a compromise on education reforms and funding. And, residents in Eagle prepare to pamper the Yukon Quest Alaska mushers.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Eagle
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.