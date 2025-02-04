Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Sen. Löki Tobin, D-Anchorage, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, seated next to Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada could have wide-ranging impacts for Alaska. Plus, legislators meet with the Governor's office to negotiate a compromise on education reforms and funding. And, residents in Eagle prepare to pamper the Yukon Quest Alaska mushers.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Eagle
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
