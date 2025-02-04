Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada could have wide-ranging impacts for Alaska. Plus, legislators meet with the Governor's office to negotiate a compromise on education reforms and funding. And, residents in Eagle prepare to pamper the Yukon Quest Alaska mushers.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Eagle

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

