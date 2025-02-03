Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 3, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State lawmakers hear from nonprofit organizations about the uncertainty caused by President Trump's funding freeze. Plus, legislators call for the release of a salary study from Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office. And, Kenai Peninsula residents flock to the Challenger Learning Center for a closer look at a planetary alignment.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.