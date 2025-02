Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy's wide-ranging education bill sets the stage for a clash with legislators over school funding. Plus, Ketchikan considers school consolidations to make up for a looming budget deficit. And, Grammy-award winning musicians tour Southeast Alaska to raise money for Indigenous clan house revitalization.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.