Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 30, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A freeze on renewable energy spending has Alaska energy projects on hold. Plus, campaign finance regulators fine the leaders of the attempted repeal of ranked-choice voting for egregious violations. And, Nome schools are among seven Alaska school districts piloting a new approach to teaching.
Reports tonight from:
Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.