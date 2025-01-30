Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A freeze on renewable energy spending has Alaska energy projects on hold. Plus, campaign finance regulators fine the leaders of the attempted repeal of ranked-choice voting for egregious violations. And, Nome schools are among seven Alaska school districts piloting a new approach to teaching.

Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

