Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Dunleavy sets up a battle over education funding during his State of the State address. Plus, local governments react to an unexpected funding hold on federal infrastructure spending. And, researchers study a mysterious muscle condition found in sled dogs.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.