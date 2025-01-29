Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy sets up a battle over education funding during his State of the State address. Plus, local governments react to an unexpected funding hold on federal infrastructure spending. And, researchers study a mysterious muscle condition found in sled dogs.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.