Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 29, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKST
man gestures during speech in legislative chamber
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy gestures to his wife, Rose Dunleavy, during the opening moments of his seventh annual State of the State address in Juneau on Jan. 28, 2024.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy sets up a battle over education funding during his State of the State address. Plus, local governments react to an unexpected funding hold on federal infrastructure spending. And, researchers study a mysterious muscle condition found in sled dogs.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
