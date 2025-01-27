Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 27, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
An Anchorage police vehicle blocks the intersection of Rabbit Creek Road and the Old Seward Highway due to slick conditions on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska House of Representatives urges President Trump to keep the name "Denali." Plus, the largest crab processing facility in the country won't process the first snow crab harvest in two years. And, mammogram parties in Anchorage encourage women to get regular screenings.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak

Theo Greenly on St. Paul Island

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
