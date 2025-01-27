Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 27, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska House of Representatives urges President Trump to keep the name "Denali." Plus, the largest crab processing facility in the country won't process the first snow crab harvest in two years. And, mammogram parties in Anchorage encourage women to get regular screenings.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak
Theo Greenly on St. Paul Island
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.