Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska House of Representatives urges President Trump to keep the name "Denali." Plus, the largest crab processing facility in the country won't process the first snow crab harvest in two years. And, mammogram parties in Anchorage encourage women to get regular screenings.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Davis Hovey and Brian Venua in Kodiak

Theo Greenly on St. Paul Island

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

