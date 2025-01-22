Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski opposes President Trump's pardons of convicted January 6 rioters. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy praises Trump's executive orders aimed at resource development in the state. Plus, researchers unearth a Dene food cache in Anchorage nearly a thousand years old.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
