Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski opposes President Trump's pardons of convicted January 6 rioters. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy praises Trump's executive orders aimed at resource development in the state. Plus, researchers unearth a Dene food cache in Anchorage nearly a thousand years old.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.