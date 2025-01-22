Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski opposes President Trump's pardons of convicted January 6 rioters. Plus, Gov. Dunleavy praises Trump's executive orders aimed at resource development in the state. Plus, researchers unearth a Dene food cache in Anchorage nearly a thousand years old.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

