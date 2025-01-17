Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 17, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:38 PM AKST
This illustration shows what a liquefaction plant could look like. (Image courtesy Alaska LNG)
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers call on Gov. Dunleavy to release a study on state worker salaries. Plus, state commissioners grill ENSTAR on its proposed liquefied natural gas import project. And, Students in Anchorage honor Martin Luther King Junior Day with a lesson and a song.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
