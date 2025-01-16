Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 16, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
President Biden's administration issues new protections for the national petroleum reserve. Plus, a proposed law would help Alaskans insure their homes for flood damage and some landslides. And, Sitka high schoolers build storage sheds with local lumber.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.