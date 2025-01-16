Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 16, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Biden's administration issues new protections for the national petroleum reserve. Plus, a proposed law would help Alaskans insure their homes for flood damage and some landslides. And, Sitka high schoolers build storage sheds with local lumber.

Reports tonight from:

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
