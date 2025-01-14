Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
A man in a suit sits at a table with a mic on it.
Still from hearing video
/
Senate Armed Services Committee
Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran and a former Fox News host who is nominated to be secretary of Defense.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's Senators prepare to vote on Pete Hegseth's confirmation. Plus, lawmakers prefile bills ahead of the legislative session, including a pension plan for state employees. And, a proposed Veterans cemetery in the Interior receives federal funding.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
