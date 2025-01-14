Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's Senators prepare to vote on Pete Hegseth's confirmation. Plus, lawmakers prefile bills ahead of the legislative session, including a pension plan for state employees. And, a proposed Veterans cemetery in the Interior receives federal funding.

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

