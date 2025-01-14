Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska's Senators prepare to vote on Pete Hegseth's confirmation. Plus, lawmakers prefile bills ahead of the legislative session, including a pension plan for state employees. And, a proposed Veterans cemetery in the Interior receives federal funding.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.