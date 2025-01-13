Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 13, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
a tree falls in front of a home
Wesley Early
/
Alaska Public Media
Residents in Anchorage's Scenic Foothills neighborhood has to deal with fallen trees on Jan. 13, 2024 after a heavy windstorm hit Southcentral Alaska the day before.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Southcentral residents clean up damage from the weekend's windstorm. Plus, one legislator's bill would revive a state pension system for government employees. And, despite support from the mayor, nearby residents are skeptical of the Eklutna Tribe's plan to build a casino.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
