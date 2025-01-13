Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 13, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Southcentral residents clean up damage from the weekend's windstorm. Plus, one legislator's bill would revive a state pension system for government employees. And, despite support from the mayor, nearby residents are skeptical of the Eklutna Tribe's plan to build a casino.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.