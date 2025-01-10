Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 10, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 10, 2025 at 4:46 PM AKST
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The city of Anchorage releases a third party review of the police department's use of force policies. Plus, the Juneau Assembly rezones public land to increase housing availability. And, facing a multi-million dollar budget deficit, the Kodiak Island Borough School District considers closing a school.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
