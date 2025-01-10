Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The city of Anchorage releases a third party review of the police department's use of force policies. Plus, the Juneau Assembly rezones public land to increase housing availability. And, facing a multi-million dollar budget deficit, the Kodiak Island Borough School District considers closing a school.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.