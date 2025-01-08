Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 8, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case speaks at a press conference on Jan. 8, 2025.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's court system delays rulings for years, even for open-and-shut cases. Plus, a man accused of firing into a Government Hill home is shot by Anchorage Police; their second in 24 hours. And, residents in St. Paul work to protect the abundant marine life around the remote island in the Bering Sea.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Theo Greenly on St. Paul Island
Andy Lusk and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
