Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation says it's close to an agreement to finally build a natural gas pipeline. Plus, President Biden's ban on offshore drilling in some areas draws criticism from Alaska's Congressional delegation. And, Fairbanks skier Kendall Kramer wins a national title at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Melinda Munson in Haines

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Ben Townsend in Nome

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.