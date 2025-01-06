Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 6, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation says it's close to an agreement to finally build a natural gas pipeline. Plus, President Biden's ban on offshore drilling in some areas draws criticism from Alaska's Congressional delegation. And, Fairbanks skier Kendall Kramer wins a national title at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Melinda Munson in Haines
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.