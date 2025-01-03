Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Nick Begich III is sworn in to Congress and votes to retain Mike Johnson as House Speaker. Plus, a task force examining the child care crisis releases final recommendations for the industry. And, President Jimmy Carter's death reminds Alaskans of his lasting impact on the state.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.