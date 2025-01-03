Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 3, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKST
Rep. Nick Begich III and his son, Nick IV, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2025, Begich's first day as a member of the U.S. House.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Nick Begich III is sworn in to Congress and votes to retain Mike Johnson as House Speaker. Plus, a task force examining the child care crisis releases final recommendations for the industry. And, President Jimmy Carter's death reminds Alaskans of his lasting impact on the state.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
