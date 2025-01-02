Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 2, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKST
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

New year, same forecast? A climatologist shares what weather to expect in Southcentral. Plus, educators in Ketchikan are concerned about dwindling resources for students learning English. And, a Skagway couple retires after running a daycare from their home for over three decades.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
