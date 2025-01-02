Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

New year, same forecast? A climatologist shares what weather to expect in Southcentral. Plus, educators in Ketchikan are concerned about dwindling resources for students learning English. And, a Skagway couple retires after running a daycare from their home for over three decades.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.