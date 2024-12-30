Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 30, 2024

By Wesley Early
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:41 PM AKST
Petersburg’s Middle Harbor in heavy morning fog. Petersburg harbormaster Glorianne Wollen says harbors across the state need more money for maintenance.
Hannah Flor
/
KFSK
One of Anchorage's independent birth centers is forced to close. Plus, the harbormaster for Petersburg tells legislators more funding is needed for harbor maintenance. And, Anchorage prepares to host the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage,

Hannah Flor in Petersburg,

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan,

Samantha Watson in Bethel,

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
