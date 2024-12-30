Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 30, 2024

One of Anchorage's independent birth centers is forced to close. Plus, the harbormaster for Petersburg tells legislators more funding is needed for harbor maintenance. And, Anchorage prepares to host the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage,

Hannah Flor in Petersburg,

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan,

Samantha Watson in Bethel,

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.