Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Wesley Early
Published December 24, 2024 at 3:41 PM AKST
Jacquie Hedrick guides a first-grader through a reading (and writing!) lesson. Last year, Hedrick was one of five reading interventionists in grades K-3 in Sitka. This year, she’s the only one, with a roster of 28 students in her classroom.

After a year, Sitka educators say the Alaska READS Act has helped students. Plus, a man is sentenced for defrauding Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And, the story of a Southeast Christmas tree traveling to D.C.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Olivia Rose and Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
