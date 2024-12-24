Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 24, 2024
After a year, Sitka educators say the Alaska READS Act has helped students. Plus, a man is sentenced for defrauding Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And, the story of a Southeast Christmas tree traveling to D.C.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Olivia Rose and Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.