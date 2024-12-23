Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy plans to start a state agriculture department. Plus, Donald Trump floats reverting Denali's name back to Mt. McKinley, again. And, educators in St. Paul work to preserve the language of the Unangax̂ people.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Theo Greenly in St. Paul

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.