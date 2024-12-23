Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 23, 2024

By Wesley Early
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKST
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy plans to start a state agriculture department. Plus, Donald Trump floats reverting Denali's name back to Mt. McKinley, again. And, educators in St. Paul work to preserve the language of the Unangax̂ people.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Theo Greenly in St. Paul
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
