Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 23, 2024
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy plans to start a state agriculture department. Plus, Donald Trump floats reverting Denali's name back to Mt. McKinley, again. And, educators in St. Paul work to preserve the language of the Unangax̂ people.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Theo Greenly in St. Paul
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.