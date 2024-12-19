Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 19, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Refugees legally living in Alaska face an uncertain future when President Trump takes office. Plus, a new book documents how climate change has impacted the Arctic. And, orchestra musicians perform holiday music at the Soldotna Library.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.