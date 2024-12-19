Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Tim Rockey
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKST
A woman stands in front of a lit Christmas tree.
Yvonne Krumrey
/
KTOO
Kettly Gregoire by her Christmas tree on Dec. 15, 2024.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Refugees legally living in Alaska face an uncertain future when President Trump takes office. Plus, a new book documents how climate change has impacted the Arctic. And, orchestra musicians perform holiday music at the Soldotna Library.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
