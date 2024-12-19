Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Refugees legally living in Alaska face an uncertain future when President Trump takes office. Plus, a new book documents how climate change has impacted the Arctic. And, orchestra musicians perform holiday music at the Soldotna Library.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.