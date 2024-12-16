Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ukrainian refugees in Alaska worry about deportation under the next Trump administration. Plus, a health care forensics course teaches medical professionals to recognize signs of domestic abuse. And, high schoolers in Soldotna teach adults how to cross-country ski.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvone Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.