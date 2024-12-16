Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 16, 2024

By Tim Rockey
Published December 16, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKST
people stand outside near a bike
KUAC file photo
Catholic Social Services Delta-area manager Lana Kravetz, center, talks with Tatiyana Haidai about her new bicycle as Fairbanks College Rotary board member Pamela Flory looks on during the Rotary's June 2023 bike giveaway event for Ukrainian newcomers.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ukrainian refugees in Alaska worry about deportation under the next Trump administration. Plus, a health care forensics course teaches medical professionals to recognize signs of domestic abuse. And, high schoolers in Soldotna teach adults how to cross-country ski.

Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvone Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at <a href="mailto:trockey@alaskapublic.org">trockey@alaskapublic.org</a> or 907-550-8487.
