Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 13, 2024

By Casey Grove
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:51 PM AKST
The Anchorage Museum and downtown Anchorage covered in snow on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)
Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media
The Anchorage Museum and downtown Anchorage covered in snow on December 3, 2019.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials brainstorm solutions to the looming natural gas shortage. Plus, Ketchikan residents speak out against school funding cuts at a contentious meeting. And Petersburg's youngest dancers put a new spin on an old classic.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ben Townsend in Nome
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Olivia Rose in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media.
