Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 29, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published November 29, 2024 at 3:54 PM AKST
A girl speaks at the podium during an Anchorage School Board meeting.
Saoirse Rearden speaks about the proposed closure of Bear Valley Elementary School during an Anchorage School Board meeting on Nov. 4, 2024. (Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska turns down millions of federal dollars to replace lead water pipes. Plus, Kenai Peninsula health officials are seeing a rise in a sedative-fentanyl combination. And, Alaska business officials hope people will shop local for Small Business Saturday.

Reports tonight from:

Simon Lopez and Jamie Diep in Homer
Tim Rockey, Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Ben Townsend in Nome
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Clarise Larson in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
See stories by Wesley Early