Spooky tales and ghostly drama | Hometown, Alaska

Sit back, relax and listen to these eerie stories to get you in the mood for Halloween. The first segment features local authors reading their works. We hear from Jamey Bradbury, Kellie Doherty and Lindsay Belle Sobolik, who writes as LB Blackburne. The second segment features local actors from the Midnight Summit Ensemble—Kalli Denali Randall, Elyssa Loughlin and Shanice Lawton—performing "Imaginary Friends" by Jeffrey James Keyes.

HOSTS: Dave Waldron/Ammon Swenson

GUESTS:

Jamey Bradbury, author

Kellie Doherty, author

Lindsay Belle Sobolik as LB Blackburne, author

Kalli Denali Randall, theater director/actor

Shanice Lawton, stage manager/actor

Elyssa Loughlin, actor

LINKS:

Jamey Bradbury website Kellie Doherty website LB Blackburne website