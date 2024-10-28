Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spooky tales and ghostly drama | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published October 28, 2024 at 11:01 AM AKDT
Wilfredo Rafael Rodriguez Hernandez, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
Wilfredo Rafael Rodriguez Hernandez, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Sit back, relax and listen to these eerie stories to get you in the mood for Halloween. The first segment features local authors reading their works. We hear from Jamey Bradbury, Kellie Doherty and Lindsay Belle Sobolik, who writes as LB Blackburne. The second segment features local actors from the Midnight Summit Ensemble—Kalli Denali Randall, Elyssa Loughlin and Shanice Lawton—performing "Imaginary Friends" by Jeffrey James Keyes.

HOSTS: Dave Waldron/Ammon Swenson

GUESTS:
Jamey Bradbury, author
Kellie Doherty, author
Lindsay Belle Sobolik as LB Blackburne, author
Kalli Denali Randall, theater director/actor
Shanice Lawton, stage manager/actor
Elyssa Loughlin, actor

LINKS:
Jamey Bradbury website Kellie Doherty website LB Blackburne website

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
See stories by Dave Waldron