The Making of a Trail: Curry to K'esugi Ridge Connector | Outdoor Explorer

What goes into making a new trail? After four years of work this summer the new Curry to K'esugi Ridge Connector trail opened. The 18 mile trail connects the Curry Ridge trails that start at K'esugi Ken camp ground and the K'esugi Ridge trails to the north, all in Denali State Park. A partnership between State Parks, Mat/Su Trails and Parks Foundation, Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Interior Trails worked together to procure funding, design and build the trail. The trail was made possible by a grant from the Federal Government's Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Project, aka Pittman Robertson Act. Besides the partnerships above a dedicated trail crew worked on the trail.

On this episode, host Paul Twardock learns the history and the process of building the trail from the people who made it happen. We also hear tips on hiking the new trail, including completing the 50 miles between K'esugi Ken to Little Coal Creek.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Christine Byl, Gabe Travis, Blaine Smith, Interior Trails

Stuart Leidner, Superintendent of Mat/Su/Copper Basin State Parks

LINKS:

Denali State Park

Interior Trails

Mat/Su Trails and Parks Foundation

Maps of Denali State Park trails

Alaska Department Fish and Game Curry and K'esugi Ridge Information and Maps

Photos courtesy of Interior Trails: