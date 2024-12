Join host Kim Sherry on a tour of the Alaska Zoo with Education Director Rich Capitan. On the walking tour, we hear the sounds, smell the scents and talk about the zoo’s animal residents. We hear about the unique history of how our zoo got started and learn some interesting facts about the local fauna that we share this great state with.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Rich Capitan, Education Director, Alaska Zoo

