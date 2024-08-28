Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A former tribal employee is charged with embezzling money. Plus, new research helps Southwest Alaska communities prepare for floods. And, a new career-focused class debuts in Anchorage high schools.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.