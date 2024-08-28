Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKDT
a landslide
Construction crews begin cleanup of the Third Avenue Bypass. (From City of Ketchikan)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A former tribal employee is charged with embezzling money. Plus, new research helps Southwest Alaska communities prepare for floods. And, a new career-focused class debuts in Anchorage high schools.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
