Lost Lake Run and Cystic Fibrosis | Outdoor Explorer

The Annual Lost Lake Run is an iconic Alaska mountain race traversing the Lost Lake trail in the Kenai Mountains north of Seward. Started in 1992 to raise awareness of Cystic Fibrosis by Marsha Vincent, the original race had 55 participants and has grown to over 700 participants and many volunteers. The registration for the event fills in minutes. The event has raised over $2 million dollars for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, contributing to research that resulted in life saving medications. Host Paul Twardock interviews race director Pat Simpson and board member Sabrina Walker. They discuss their connections to the race, Cystic Fibrosis and the challenges and rewards of organizing a mountain running race on public lands.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Pat Simpson, Director, Lost Lake Run

Sabrina Walker, Board Member, Lost Lake Run

LINKS:

Lost Lake Run

Lost Lake Trail Forest Service Information