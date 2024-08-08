What's new in Mat-Su parks? | Outdoor Explorer

The Matanuska-Susitna Valley is home to a wide variety of parks and recreation lands managed by the state or Mat-Su Borough. From Hatcher Pass down to Jim Creek Recreation Area and out to Denali State Park, there’s plenty happening all year long to make space for a wide variety of motorized and nonmotorized sports enthusiasts, protect the wild spaces many users love, and welcome in both locals and tourists.

So what’s new in Mat-Su and what are you missing by not exploring the Valley more? In this episode we hear from Stuart Leidner, superintendent of the Mat-Su’s state parks, and Hugh Leslie, recreation manager for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Stuart Leidner, Alaska State Park superintendent for the Mat-Su/Copper River Basin region

Hugh Leslie, Recreational Services Manager for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough

LINKS:

Matanuska-Susitna Borough parks and recreation

Mat-Su/Copper River Basin State Parks

Mat-Su Trails and Parks Foundation

Mat-Su Ski Club

Hatcher Pass Snow Riders