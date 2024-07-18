Alaska Made: Revel Treks and Tours | Outdoor Explorer

Alaskan's adventurous nature can lead down many paths. For some, starting their own business in the outdoors is one. The risks and rewards of traveling through the mountains, rivers, and oceans are similar to being an entrepreneur: exploring new terrain with uncertain outcomes and potentially high benefits. This Outdoor Explorer is part of an informal series featuring Alaskans that started their own business. This episode features Kierre Childers with Revel Treks and Tours based in Palmer, Alaska. Kierre shares her story of becoming a small business owner leading hiking and backpacking trips in Southcentral Alaska.

