Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:50 PM AKDT
Gabriella Rinehart throwing a lightweight hammer during the Kachemak Bay Highland Games on July 6. (Jamie Diep/KBBI)
Gabriella Rinehart throwing a lightweight hammer during the Kachemak Bay Highland Games on July 6. (Jamie Diep/KBBI)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Alaska's lieutenant governor makes her case for Congress. Also, Susitna Valley fishers see record low king salmon runs in what was once a vibrant fishery. And, Alaska Native students connect to their cultures in Kotzebue.

Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Colleen Love in Talkeetna
Jamie Diep in Homer
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
See stories by Wesley Early