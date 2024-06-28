Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 28, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state's industrial development agency pushes back after President Biden blocks the Ambler Road. Plus, the federal food stamp program fines Alaska millions of dollars for payment errors. And, Anchorage's outgoing budget director sounds the alarm on the city's accounting issues.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.