Recycling for Earth Day | Hometown, Alaska

Today is Earth Day, and in honor of it we'll be discussing recycling. We find out what you can and can't recycle in those bins you drag to the bottom of your driveway, and find a place for the other items that you may be looking to get rid of during your spring cleaning.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:

Jenny Forner and Patti Guist, cofounders of Anchorage re:MADE

Kelli Toth, acting director and recycling coordinator for Solid Waste Services

LINKS:

Anchorage re:MADE Anchorage Solid Waste Services

