Celebrating National Sourdough Bread Day | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published April 1, 2024 at 2:43 PM AKDT
(Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Alaskans have a deep history with sourdough. Even the word itself is a moniker for Alaskans who are as resilient as they are self-sufficient. A name most wear with great pride. April 1 is National Sourdough Bread Day. On this Hometown, Alaska we discuss Alaska’s rich and fascinating history with sourdough; how to make it, what it tastes like and how it secured a place in so many Alaskans' hearts.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Julia O'Malley, journalist and food writer

LINKS:
Julia O'Malley website "The Whale and the Cupcake"
Julia O'Malley bread recipes

