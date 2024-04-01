Celebrating National Sourdough Bread Day | Hometown, Alaska

Alaskans have a deep history with sourdough. Even the word itself is a moniker for Alaskans who are as resilient as they are self-sufficient. A name most wear with great pride. April 1 is National Sourdough Bread Day. On this Hometown, Alaska we discuss Alaska’s rich and fascinating history with sourdough; how to make it, what it tastes like and how it secured a place in so many Alaskans' hearts.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUEST: Julia O'Malley, journalist and food writer

