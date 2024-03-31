Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Kick off National Poetry Month with this classic poetry slam | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 31, 2024 at 6:31 PM AKDT
Broadcaster and poetry lover, Camille Conte, is organizing a poetry slam on Tuesday, April 2 at Main Event Grill. (Image courtesy of Camille Conte)
In honor of National Poetry Month, broadcaster and poetry lover, Camille Conte, is organizing a poetry slam on Tuesday, April 2 at Main Event Grill. She was part of the Alaska Poetry League in the 90s and has a long history with poetry slams. Conte says the slam will follow classic rules with three judged elimination rounds culminating in cash prizes and an audience favorite award. The stable of recognizable judges includes: Aaron Leggett, President the of Native Village of Ekultna, TV meteorologist, Jackie Purcell, political pundit and podcast host, Andrew Halcro, Eddie "P" Parker, host of "The Venue," Vered Mares, owner of The Writer's Block and Olympian Rosey Fletcher.

EVENT INFO:
Tuesday, April 2 @ Main Event Grill
6 p.m. Doors open
6-6:30 p.m. Poet signup
7 p.m. Slam start

