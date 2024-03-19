Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 18, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:42 PM AKDT
legislators in a meeting room
Lawmakers vote on overriding Gov. Mike Dunleavy's veto of a bipartisan education bill on March 18, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The legislature narrowly votes to uphold Governor Dunleavy's education veto. Plus, Alaska sends the federal government its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And, a look at the dedications and living treasures announced at this year's Cama-i dance festival.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
Eric Stone in Juneau,
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,
Sage Smiley in Bethel,
and Christina McDermott in Dillingham.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.
Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the Program Producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose