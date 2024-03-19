Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 18, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The legislature narrowly votes to uphold Governor Dunleavy's education veto. Plus, Alaska sends the federal government its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And, a look at the dedications and living treasures announced at this year's Cama-i dance festival.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,

Eric Stone in Juneau,

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue,

Sage Smiley in Bethel,

and Christina McDermott in Dillingham.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.