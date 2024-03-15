Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published March 14, 2024 at 9:46 PM AKDT
a whale
A whale surfaces in Glacier Bay in July 2023. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Millions in federal grants for tribes and tribal organizations to respond to climate change announced today. Plus, once considered a conservation success, Alaska's humpback population appears to be declining. And, Army officials finalize a child care center at Fort Wainwright.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Kavitha George, Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis at Fort Wainwright

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
See stories by Wesley Early