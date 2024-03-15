Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Millions in federal grants for tribes and tribal organizations to respond to climate change announced today. Plus, once considered a conservation success, Alaska's humpback population appears to be declining. And, Army officials finalize a child care center at Fort Wainwright.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Anna Canny and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Kavitha George, Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis at Fort Wainwright

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.